Two members of Islamic State cell dubbed 'The Beatles' complain of losing UK citizenship

Alexanda Amon Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh - alleged members of the jihadi cell dubbed 'The Beatles' Credit: AP

Two British members of the Islamic State, who were allegedly part of a group of British jihadis dubbed 'The Beatles', have complained about having their UK citizenship revoked. Believed to be part of a cell which became notorious for beheading hostages, the two men spoke to the Associated Press from detention in Northern Syria, saying they can't get a fair trial after losing their citizenship. The cell gained widespread media coverage for torturing and killing several hostages in 2014 and 2015, including American, British and Japanese journalists and aid workers. One of them said the killings of captives was "regrettable" and could have been avoided. The two men, El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey, were captured in early January in eastern Syria by the Kurdish-led, US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces amid the collapse of IS.

Alleged jihadis being led to an interview with the AP Credit: AP

Though they spoke of their membership in the Islamic State group, they did not admit to belonging to the cell or to have been involved in any of the kidnappings or killings. Elsheikh called the allegations "propaganda." Asked about the beheadings of American journalist James Foley and other victims, Kotey said many in IS "would have disagreed" with the killings "on the grounds that there is probably more benefit in them being political prisoners." "As for my position, I didn't see any benefit. It was something that was regrettable," he added. He also blamed Western governments for failing to negotiate, noting that some hostages were released for ransoms.

Mohammed Emwazi was killed in an airstrike after beheading a number of hostages