Inside Kim Jong-un's bulletproof train to China

New footage shows Kim Jong-un aboard his bulletproof train en route to Beijing.

Travelling with his wife, Ri Sol Ju, the North Korean dictator is seen holding court with officials ahead his meeting with President Xi Jinping.

According to China's official news agency the train secretly arrived in Beijing on Monday.

Analysts say Mr Kim would have felt a need to consult with his country's traditional ally ahead of his planned meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump.

It is first known foreign trip since he took power in 2011.