Jeremy Corbyn criticised by Labour peer Lord Levy for not taking anti-Semitic email seriously

A prominent Labour peer has criticised Jeremy Corbyn for not contacting him after he said the party leader was shown an anti-Semitic email he received.

Lord Levy said that the Labour leader in the Lords, Baroness Smith of Basildon, showed Mr Corbyn the abusive message on Wednesday night, but he heard nothing back on the issue.

The email received by Lord Levy read: "I see that you dare to criticise Labour leader. Who the hell are you to comment on Jeremy Corbyn?

"You are just another Jewish pig, bloodsucker living on taxpayers' money. What are you doing in this country anyway?

"Why don't you piss off to Israel? We don't need Jewish bastards like you in this country."

Lord Levy told BBC2's Newsnight that he did not know if the email was from a supporter of Mr Corbyn, adding: "But, I know that Jeremy was shown this email last night."