MPs urge Jeremy Corbyn to suspend Christine Shawcroft from Labour's governing body in wake of anti-Semitism scandal

Christine Shawcroft said she was 'wrong and misguided' to have sent the email. Credit: christineshawcroft.co.uk

A group of Labour politicians have written an open letter to Jeremy Corbyn, urging him to suspend the former disputes panel chairwoman from the party's ruling body amid an ongoing row over anti-Semitism in the party. Some 39 MPs and peers have signed an open letter calling for Christine Shawcroft to be suspended from the National Executive Committee (NEC). Ms Shawcroft was forced to stand down from her position on the disputes panel on Wednesday, after she sent an email calling for a council candidate accused of Holocaust denial to have his suspension lifted. Ms Shawcroft apologised for the email, saying she was "wrong and misguided" to have called for Alan Bull's reinstatement, and sent it "before being aware of the full information about this case" and having "not been shown the image of his abhorrent Facebook post". Mr Bull had been due to stand in the May local elections in Peterborough, but is accused of sharing an article on Facebook which claimed the Holocaust was a "hoax". He said he reposted the article for the purpose of debate and did not agree with it. The letter from the Labour MPs and peers comes as Mr Corbyn faces increasing pressure to tackle anti-Semitism.

Jeremy Corbyn is under increasing pressure to tackle anti-Semitism. Credit: PA

The Labour anti-Semitism row is longstanding, but surfaced again last week after a 2012 Facebook comment Mr Corbyn made emerged in which he offered a show of support for Mear One, the painter of an alleged anti-Semitic mural that was about to be painted over. The letter, from lead signatory Siobhain McDonagh, says that members of the party are "deeply concerned" that Ms Shawcroft remains a member of the NEC. It continues: "It is utterly wrong that somebody who defends a Labour candidate who has been suspended for Holocaust denial should be a member of Labour's governing body. "This is highly offensive to the Jewish community and all of those who wish to see the scourge of antisemitisim [sic] eradicated." The letter "urged" Mr Corbyn to suspend Ms Shawcroft from the Labour Party "immediately, thus ensuring she is removed from the NEC. "You pledged this week to be an ally in the fight against antisemitism [sic]. This action would represent an initial step in honouring that commitment." Amongst the signatories are prominent Labour MPs Stella Creasy, Luciana Berger, Dame Maragret Hodge, Liz Kendal, Wes Streeting, and Chuka Umunna. In response to the letter, shadow chancellor John McDonell said it was right that Ms Shawcroft had quit the post, but said she did not need to also resign from the NEC. Speaking to Sky News, Mr McDonnell said since Ms Shawcroft is "not at the head of that committee [the NEC]", she should not be forced to resign, adding that her position is "elected and it is up to the electorate to decide whether or not she should be elected again". The letter comes just hours after a prominent Labour peer criticised Mr Corbyn for not contacting him after he said the party leader was shown an anti-Semitic email he received.

Lord Levy has reported the email to the police. Credit: PA