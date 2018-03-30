Pippa Middleton's father-in-law David Matthews investigated over alleged rape of minor in France

Pippa Middleton's father-in-law is being investigated for the alleged rape of a minor, according to a judicial official in France.

The official said David Matthews was questioned three days ago by special police handling cases involving minors.

An investigation magistrate filed a preliminary charge of "rape of a minor by a person in authority."

The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the case and asked to remain anonymous.

The official said the alleged events dated to 1998 and 1999.

French press reports that the complaint was filed by a niece couldn't be immediately confirmed.

Preliminary charges call for further investigation and can be dropped with insufficient evidence.

Matthews was freed but must periodically report to judicial authorities.

Pippa Middleton is the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge.

David Matthews became Pippa Middleton's father-in-law after her marriage last year to hedge fund manager James Matthews.