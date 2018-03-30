Prince Charles uses Easter message to speak out against religious persecution

Prince Charles released his Easter message on Friday, calling for people of all faiths to speak out against religious persecution.

In his televised message, recorded at Clarence House earlier this month, the Prince of Wales said his “heart goes out to all who, this day, whatever their beliefs, are being persecuted on religious grounds.”

"At this time of Easter, when our minds are recalled to the suffering of our Lord 2,000 years ago, we think especially of those Christians who are suffering for their faith in many places around the world,” he said.

"Over the years I have met many who have had to flee for their faith and for their life or have somehow endured the terrifying consequences of remaining in their country.

"I have been so deeply moved and humbled by their truly remarkable courage and their selfless capacity for forgiveness despite all they have suffered."