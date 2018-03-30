Prince Charles's call for forgiveness in Easter message

An Easter message of forgiveness has been pledged by the Prince of Wales as he spoke out in support of Christians who face persecution around the world.

In the video message released on Good Friday – the first one he has delivered for Easter – the heir to the throne says his "heart goes out" to Christians in Iraq and Syria, in particular those who continue to fear for their lives.

Religious minority groups in parts of the Middle East "are not forgotten", he says, and the Prince praises their courage and capacity for forgiveness at a time of year when minds focus on the suffering of Jesus Christ.

Prince Charles has met Archbishop Bashar Warda of Erbil in northern Iraq who helped to cope with an influx of Christians who faced death or torture at the hands of the terrorist group ISIS.

125,000 people were displaced when ISIS took control of towns like Qaraqosh, which was home to the largest settlement of Christians in the country.

The group destroyed dozens of churches and burned more than a hundred others as it attempted to erase any trace of Christianity from the areas it controlled.

The largest church in Iraq was set alight and then used by ISIS fighters for target practice.