Declan Donnelly presents Saturday Night Takeaway alone following Ant McPartlin's drink-driving charge

Declan Donnelly has hosted Saturday Night Takeaway alone for the first time in the show's history, following co-presenter Ant McPartlin's drink-driving charge.

Kicking off the show, Donnelly quipped that he had "twice the work to do", but little mention was made of McPartlin.

The 42-year-old was joined on the ITV show by Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern in their regular support roles, with the later asking the host if he needed a hand presenting as there was "a little bit of space on the stage", before the pair exchanged a joke about their height difference.

Donnelly also thanked the audience for their "very, very warm reception".

McPartlin was charged with drink-driving following a crash in south-west London earlier in March.

Following his arrest, McPartlin stepped down from his current TV commitments, meaning Donnelly will present both the penultimate and finale episodes of the show alone.