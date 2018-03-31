Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker in Cardiff

Anthony Joshua has beaten Joseph Parker in Cardiff, in a fight which saw both men put their heavyweight world title belts on the line.

Joshua's win means that he has now added Parker's WBO crown to his WBA and IBF heavyweight titles with a unanimous points decision victory over the New Zealander in their unification bout in Cardiff.

A sell-out crowd of 78,000 was at the Principality Stadium to watch the pair.

Ahead of the match, both men were unbeaten.

The winner of the highly-anticipated fight is expected to face the undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

As the home fighter and the headline name on the card, it is estimated that Joshua will pocket around £20 million from the fight.

Meanwhile Parker is guaranteed £13 million.