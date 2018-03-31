Former Australia vice-captain David Warner takes 'full responsibility' in tearful apology for ball tampering

A tearful David Warner apologised on Saturday and took Credit: AP

The former Australia vice-captain David Warner has taken "full responsibility" after he plotted to tamper with the ball during a Test match against South Africa. Warner had already been banned for a year after an investigation found that he was the ringleader behind the plan. On Saturday, he followed in the steps of former captain Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft to make a public apology after returning from Johannesburg.

Former captain Steve Smith has also received a year ban. Credit: AP

Breaking down during a press conference, Warner said: "I failed in my responsibility as vice-captain of the Australia cricket team." “I suppose there is a tiny ray of hope – that I may one day be given the privilege of playing for my country again. But, I am resigned to the fact – they may never happen.” "To the fans and the lovers of the game who have supported and inspired me on my journey as a cricketer, I want to sincerely apologise for betraying your trust in me. "I have let you down badly… I can honestly say I have only ever wanted to bring glory to my country through playing cricket."

Cameron Bancroft has been banned for nine months. Credit: AP