- ITV Report
Former Australia vice-captain David Warner takes 'full responsibility' in tearful apology for ball tampering
The former Australia vice-captain David Warner has taken "full responsibility" after he plotted to tamper with the ball during a Test match against South Africa.
Warner had already been banned for a year after an investigation found that he was the ringleader behind the plan.
On Saturday, he followed in the steps of former captain Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft to make a public apology after returning from Johannesburg.
Breaking down during a press conference, Warner said: "I failed in my responsibility as vice-captain of the Australia cricket team."
“I suppose there is a tiny ray of hope – that I may one day be given the privilege of playing for my country again. But, I am resigned to the fact – they may never happen.”
"To the fans and the lovers of the game who have supported and inspired me on my journey as a cricketer, I want to sincerely apologise for betraying your trust in me.
"I have let you down badly… I can honestly say I have only ever wanted to bring glory to my country through playing cricket."
The controversy started when cameras spotted Bancroft applying an object to the ball, later revealed to be sandpaper, and concealing it in his trousers.