Brighter and drier for most on Easter Sunday

Clear spells across the north and west of the UK overnight.

Cloudier elsewhere, with the outbreaks of rain easing. Colder than recent nights with some frost in the north and west.

Bright for most with some showers, mainly in the east on Easter Sunday. Heavy rain moving into the far southwest during the day, then moving northeastwards overnight and turning to snow in places.

Heavy rain turns to snow and continues to move north on Easter Monday, with showers following. Less cold Tuesday and into Wednesday though staying unsettled with further rain or showers.