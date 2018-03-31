Police seize huge haul of herbal cannabis in Northern Ireland

Police have seized what they believe could be one of Northern Ireland's largest ever hauls of herbal cannabis.

The drugs were found on a shipping pallet located inside an industrial sized fuel tank at a property in Dromore, County Down, on Friday.

Three men and two women were detained at the address and officers carried out searches at other locations.

The estimated street value of the drugs is currently unknown.

The discovery was the result of a joint operation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, An Garda Siochana and Irish customs officials under the banner of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin said: "This seizure and the associated searches and arrests demonstrate the effectiveness of the real time intelligence sharing and cross-border collaboration that takes place daily to tackle serious and organised criminality in both jurisdictions.