Former England captain Ray Wilkins is ‘critically ill’ after cardiac arrest

Ray Wilkins as Fulham's assistant manager in 2014. Credit: PA

The former Chelsea and England captain Ray Wilkins is “critically ill” after suffering a cardiac arrest.

His wife told the Daily Mirror that “he’s in hospital, he's had a cardiac arrest and is in intensive care.”

"The cardiac arrest led to a fall which has meant he's had to be put in an induced coma. It's very, very bad."

Ray Wilkins celebrating with Michael Essien after winning the Premier League in 2010. Credit: PA

Wilkins has a long association with Chelsea after spending six years with them as a player; and then later as an assistant manager and caretaker manager.

He played for twelve sides in his career – winning 84 England caps along the way. Since hanging up his playing boots, Wilkins has been a pundit on Sky Sports and talkSPORT.

Messages of support have been posted following the announcement.

