Former England captain Ray Wilkins is ‘critically ill’ after cardiac arrest
The former Chelsea and England captain Ray Wilkins is “critically ill” after suffering a cardiac arrest.
His wife told the Daily Mirror that “he’s in hospital, he's had a cardiac arrest and is in intensive care.”
"The cardiac arrest led to a fall which has meant he's had to be put in an induced coma. It's very, very bad."
Wilkins has a long association with Chelsea after spending six years with them as a player; and then later as an assistant manager and caretaker manager.
He played for twelve sides in his career – winning 84 England caps along the way. Since hanging up his playing boots, Wilkins has been a pundit on Sky Sports and talkSPORT.
Messages of support have been posted following the announcement.