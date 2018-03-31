Social media responsible for soaring UK knife crime, police chief warns

Britain's most senior police officer has blamed social media for the soaring rate of knife crime in the UK, particularly among children.

After 13 Londoners were killed in two weeks this month, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said websites and mobile phone applications such as YouTube, Snapchat and Instagram were partially to blame for the bloodshed.

Speaking to the Times, Ms Dick said trivial disputes could escalate into violence "within minutes" when rivals set out to goad each other on the internet.

"There's definitely something about the impact of social media in terms of people being able to go from slightly angry with each other to 'fight' very quickly," she said.

She said that insults or threats online "makes [violence] faster, it makes it harder for people to cool down. I'm sure it does rev people up".