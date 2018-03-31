UK considers request for Russian officials to see Yulia Skripal over Salisbury poisoning

Britain is considering allowing Russian officials to see Yulia Skripal over the Salisbury poisoning.

Ms Skripal spent three weeks in a critical condition after she and her father Sergei Skripal were exposed to Novichok on March 4, but her condition is now said to be improving rapidly.

The Russian Embassy said on Friday it "insists" on the right to see the 33-year-old.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are considering requests for consular access in line with our obligations under international and domestic law, including the rights and wishes of Yulia Skripal."

Ms Skripal's father remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

It comes as the row between the Kremlin and Britain intensified.

On Friday, the Kremlin ordered Britain to reduce the number of diplomats in Moscow to the same amount that Russia has in London. Ambassadors from more than 20 countries were also called into the foreign ministry in Moscow to be told of the latest wave of retaliatory measures being imposed.

The Russian embassy has also accused British authorities of "another blatant provocation" after an Aeroflot flight was allegedly searched by Border Force officers at Heathrow.