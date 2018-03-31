Professor Stephen Hawking's funeral to be held at a church near his Cambridge University college

The funeral of Professor Stephen Hawking will be held at a church near the Cambridge University college that was his academic home for more than 50 years.

Renowned British physicist Prof Hawking died peacefully at his Cambridge home on March 14 at the age of 76.

The cosmologist had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease in his 20s.

Saturday's private funeral service at the University Church of St Mary the Great will be attended by family, invited friends and colleagues.

The church, which can seat up to 1,200 people, is near to Gonville and Caius College, where Prof Hawking was a fellow for 52 years.

Prof Hawking's coffin will be carried by six porters from the college, all in traditional uniform including bowler hats.

Many porters at the college knew Prof Hawking and provided support when he visited for dinners and other events, and they were asked by his family to be pallbearers.

Head porter Russ Holmes will walk ahead of the coffin as it is carried into the church.