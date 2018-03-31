One in 10 teachers sexually harassed by a pupil, a 'deeply disturbing' survey reveals

Almost one in 10 teachers in England have been sexually harassed by a pupil, while several had "upskirt" images taken of them in the workplace, a "deeply disturbing" examination of life in the classroom has suggested.

A survey of teaching staff shows four-fifths (81%) felt they had suffered sexual harassment or bullying in the workplace since entering the profession, according to research by the NASUWT union.

Three in 10 (30%) said they had been subjected to unwanted touching, while two thirds (67%) claimed to have received inappropriate comments about their appearance.

More than half (51%) of the 1,290 people surveyed said they had received inappropriate comments about sex, while one fifth (21%) said they had been sexually propositioned.

Some 3% said they had been the victim of upskirting at work - the cruel craze of taking photographs or videos of a victim's groin area from beneath their clothing - or had images taken down their top.

Chris Keates, NASUWT general secretary, said: "Schools should be places of safety, yet research undertaken by the NASUWT is showing us that too often teachers are being exposed to sexualised comments and abuse from colleagues, managers, parents and pupils.

"The NASUWT will have no hesitation in taking action in schools where sexual harassment and bullying occur and employers fail to operate a zero-tolerance approach.

"While the scale of the sexual harassment is deeply disturbing, equally disturbing is the scale of the failure to act on the incidents that were reported."