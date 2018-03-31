Teachers vote to consider striking over pay

Teacher strikes over pay have moved a step closer after two major unions voted in favour of industrial action to secure wage hikes.

Members of the NASUWT union, meeting at its annual conference in Birmingham, voted unanimously in favour of considering the use of rolling industrial action if the Government fails to ensure a better pay deal for workers.

Meanwhile in Brighton, the NUT section of the National Education Union (NEU) committed to balloting its members for strikes if its demands over pay are not met.

The two unions represent the majority of teachers who belong to a union.

Teachers are calling for a pay rise to tackle issues with recruitment and retention in the profession.

Schoolchildren across the country could face disruption if walkouts were to go ahead.

Teachers have not had a pay rise above 1% in the last seven years due to the Government's austerity measures. Other public sector workers have also been affected.

The motions being considered are calling for a pay rise of 5% for teachers.

According to the Government, the average teacher earns £37,400, rising to £41,900 in London.