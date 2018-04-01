- ITV Report
-
11-foot alligator found in Florida family’s swimming pool
Florida police have posted a video of an 11-foot alligator that made its way into a family’s swimming pool.
The incident took place on Saturday in the coastal town of Nokomis.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office tweeted the following images with the caption: “Just no.”
It is unclear how the alligator made its way onto the property, but officers found a trail of evidence as to how it entered the pool.
The police eventually called in an animal trapper to capture the alligator.
American alligators are common to Florida, Louisiana and other southern states.
Officials estimate there are more than one million alligators in Florida - a remarkable recovery for a species that was approaching extinction 40 years ago.