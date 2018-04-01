Fatal stabbing brings London 2018 knife death toll to 31

A 20-year-old man has been stabbed to death in London, bringing the number of those killed in knife attacks in the capital this year to 31.

The victim - who has not yet been formally identified - was stabbed shortly after leaving a bar in Wandsworth and died in the street in the early hours of Easter Sunday.

The man left a bar in Garratt Lane at around 1am, and police and paramedics were called to reports of an injured man on Ellerton Road - around half a mile away, 10 minutes later.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.55am.