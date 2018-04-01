Heavy rain into Easter Monday for many places. Hill snow in the north

Tonight: Rain and strong winds will spread northwards overnight, with the rain turning to snow mainly over higher ground. Mostly dry, cold and clear across the north of Scotland.

Monday: Rain and mainly hill snow continuing northwards, reaching all but the far north of Scotland. Somewhat brighter, less cold and showery weather following into the south during the afternoon.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Staying unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain for many parts of the UK. Some bright spells. Remaining cold in the far north, but milder for a time elsewhere.