- ITV Report
-
Major Labour donor Sir David Garrard quits party over ‘blatant acts of anti-Semitism’
One of Labour’s biggest donors has quit saying he no longer feels “any affinity or connection” with the party.
Sir David Garrard, who has donated about £1.5 million since 2003 accuses the party leadership of failing in its response to "the most blatant acts of anti-Semitism".
His intervention follows the anti-Semitism row involving Labour official, Christine Shawcroft.
She was forced to stand down from her position on Labour's disputes panel on Wednesday, after she sent an email calling for a council candidate accused of Holocaust denial to have his suspension lifted.
On Saturday evening, she "resigned with immediate effect" from the party's ruling body citing her presence on the national executive committee had become a distraction.
Sir David told The Observer, "I have watched with dismay and foreboding the manner in which the leadership has, in my view, over the last two years, conducted itself."
"It has failed to expel many of those who have engaged in the grossest derogatory fantasies about Jewish/Zionist conspiracies - and Jewish characterisations and accusations which conjure up the very kind of anti-Semitic attacks that led to such unbearable consequences for innocent millions in the past."
Watch Jeremy Corbyn's Passover message saying Labour will "never be complacent" about anti-Semitism:
It comes as The Sunday Times reports that 12 senior staff working for Jeremy Corbyn and shadow chancellor John McDonnell were members of social media groups containing anti-Semitic and violent comments.
An investigation into 20 of the largest pro-Corbyn Facebook groups – comprising of around 400,000 members - had uncovered attacks on Jewish people, including Holocaust denial.
The Sunday Times say they have found more than 2,000 racist, anti-Semitic, misogynistic, violent and abusive messages.
A Labour Party spokesman said: "These groups are not run by the Labour Party or officially connected to the party in any way.
"The Labour Party is committed to challenging and campaigning against anti-Semitism in all its forms. Any complaints of anti-Semitism are taken extremely seriously.
"These are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate disciplinary action taken."