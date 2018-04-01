Major Labour donor Sir David Garrard quits party over ‘blatant acts of anti-Semitism’

One of Labour’s biggest donors has quit saying he no longer feels “any affinity or connection” with the party.

Sir David Garrard, who has donated about £1.5 million since 2003 accuses the party leadership of failing in its response to "the most blatant acts of anti-Semitism".

His intervention follows the anti-Semitism row involving Labour official, Christine Shawcroft.

She was forced to stand down from her position on Labour's disputes panel on Wednesday, after she sent an email calling for a council candidate accused of Holocaust denial to have his suspension lifted.

On Saturday evening, she "resigned with immediate effect" from the party's ruling body citing her presence on the national executive committee had become a distraction.