New crackdown on littering comes into force

People dropping litter now face on-the-spot fines of up to £150 in a new crackdown.

The penalty comes into force across England on Sunday and is almost double the previous fine of £80.

Councils can also use the penalties against drivers if it can be proved the offending item was thrown from their car.

The Government insists tougher penalties are needed because the bill for keeping the country's streets clean costs local authorities £680 million a year.

Ministers have warned councils they must not abuse the powers and should consider local ability to pay when imposing the fine.