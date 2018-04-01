Florist Philippa Craddock to design Royal wedding flowers to 'represent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a couple'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen London based florist Philippa Craddock to design and create wedding flowers that will “represent them as a couple”, Kensington Palace has announced.

The self-taught florist will direct a team to create the displays at St George’s Chapel for the wedding ceremony on May 19 and at St George’s Hall for the lunchtime reception.

Ms Craddock said: "I am excited and honoured to have been chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to design and create their wedding flowers.

“Working with them has been an absolute pleasure.

"The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun.

“The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront."