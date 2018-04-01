Pope Francis calls for end to war and 'carnage' in Syria in Easter message

Pope Francis delivers the 'Urbi et Orbi' (to the city and the world) Easter message. Credit: PA

Pope Francis has called for peace in a world marked by war and conflict, in his Easter message, highlighting especially the "carnage" in Syria. The head of the Catholic Church called for peace "beginning with the beloved and long-suffering land of Syria" and extending to the entire Middle East, the Korean peninsula and parts of Africa affected by "hunger, endemic conflicts and terrorism". Francis reflected on the power of Christianity's core belief - that Jesus rose from the dead following crucifixion - in his formal "Urbi et Orbi" ("to the city and the world") Easter message delivered from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica to a packed square below.

The head of the Catholic Church called for world peace in his Easter blessing. Credit: PA

The pontiff said the message of the resurrection offers hope in a world "marked by so many acts of injustice and violence... "It bears fruits of hope and dignity where there are deprivation and exclusion, hunger and unemployment; where there are migrants and refugees, so often rejected by today's culture of waste, and victims of the drug trade, human trafficking and contemporary forms of slavery," he said. He called for a "swift end" to carnage in Syria, demanding that aid be delivered to the needy there and calling for "fitting conditions for the returned and the displaced". The Pope also urged reconciliation in Israel and hoped that mutual respect would "prevail over divisions" in Yemen and the entire Middle East.

Francis waves to the crowds from his popemobile following the blessing. Credit: PA

Turning to Asia, Francis hoped that talks under way could bring peace to the Korean peninsula, urging "those who are directly responsible act with wisdom and discernment to promote the good of the Korean people". For Ukraine, the Pope urged more steps to bring harmony to that divided nation. He also called for peace in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, urging the world not to forget victims of conflict, especially children. "May there be no lack of solidarity with all those forced to leave their native lands and lacking the bare essentials for living," said Francis, who has often championed the cause of migrants and refugees. The church's first pontiff from Latin America cited in particular the problems in Venezuela, voicing hope the country would "find a just, peaceful and humane way to surmount quickly the political and humanitarian crises that grip it".

Thousands pack St Peter's Square as Pope Francis celebrates the Easter Mass at the Vatican. Credit: PA

Earlier, tens of thousands of faithful underwent heavy security checks to enter St Peter's Square to participate in Easter Sunday Mass celebrated by the Pope, followed by his "Urbi et Orbi" message. Security precautions included bag checks and metal detector wands for everyone entering the square, while the main avenue leading to the Vatican, as well as smaller adjoining streets, were closed to traffic. Francis opened Easter festivities with tweets to his global flock: "Our faith is born on Easter morning: Jesus is alive! The experience is at the heart of the Christian message."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.