Rain, sleet and hill snow into Easter Monday

Today: Often cloudy with scattered showers across eastern, northern and central England today. Sunny spells elsewhere, with wintry showers in the far north of Scotland, and rain and strengthening winds spreading into the southwest during the afternoon.

Tonight: Rain and strong winds will spread northwards overnight, with the rain turning to snow mainly over higher ground. Mostly dry, cold and clear across the north of Scotland.

Monday: Rain and mainly hill snow continuing northwards, reaching all but the far north of Scotland. Somewhat brighter, less cold and showery weather following into the south during the afternoon.