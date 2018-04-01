Theresa May hails spirit of Grenfell Tower and terror attack survivors in Easter message

Theresa May has hailed the "triumph of the human spirit" in the wake of last year's terror attacks and the Grenfell Tower fire.

In her Easter message, the Prime Minister said she had seen for herself how survivors and victims had drawn strength from their families and their communities.

Mrs May, a Christian and the daughter of a vicar, said the message of the Easter story in the Bible offered the "inspiring promise of new life" in times of adversity.

"Easter is the most important time in the Christian calendar.

"A time when we remember Christ's sacrifice on the cross, and give thanks for the promise of redemption afforded by his resurrection," she said.

"Over the last year, Britain has faced some dark moments, from the terrorist attacks at Westminster Bridge and London Bridge, at Manchester Arena and Finsbury Park, and the fire at Grenfell Tower.

"I know from speaking to the victims and survivors of these terrible events how vital the love and support they have received from their friends, family and neighbours has been to them as they begin to rebuild their lives.

"In the bravery of those facing adversity, the dedication of our emergency services, and the generosity of local communities, we see the triumph of the human spirit.

"The Easter story contains an inspiring promise of new life and the triumph of hope.

"For Christians around the world facing persecution, the message of the cross and the resurrection help them to stand firm in their faith."