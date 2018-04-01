- ITV Report
-
When Easter Sunday meets April Fool's Day
They are both days full of tradition - but one is more mischievous than the other.
Easter Sunday and April Fool's Day fell on the same day for the first time since 1956 this weekend.
And plenty of people have been taking advantage of the occasion.
Pranks included many people suggesting they were staging Easter egg hunts without hiding any eggs.
Another popular choice was disguising fruit - and even Brussels sprouts - as chocolate.
Although in this case, the children seem to have got their own back...
Hopefully these were taken in good humour.
Do you have an Easter Sunday April Fool's prank story to share? Tell us about it on the ITV News Facebook page