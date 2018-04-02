Arnold Schwarzenegger confirms he is 'back' following open-heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger has returned to social media following open heart surgery, telling fans "I'm back".

The 70-year-old Terminator actor and former California governor underwent a scheduled procedure to replace a valve on Thursday.

On Monday he told his 4.43 million followers on Twitter: "It's true: I'm back!"

He wrote: "I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one - but guess what? I woke up, and that's something to be thankful for."

His spokesman Daniel Ketchell said his first words after regaining consciousness were of course, “I’m back.”

The Hollywood star, who moved from Austria to America aged 20, was an award-winning body-builder before becoming an actor and politician.