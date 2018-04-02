China slaps tariffs on US meat and fruit in trade war retaliation

China is retaliating against Donald Trump's tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, with new tariffs on US meat, fruit and other products.

The announcement follows warnings Chinese officials have made for several weeks in an escalating trade dispute with the United States.

China's Customs Tariff Commission is increasing the tariff rate on eight imported US products, including pork, by 25%.

It is also imposing a new 15% tariff on 120 imported US commodities, including fruits.

The Chinese finance ministry said in a statement that the new tariffs begin on Monday.