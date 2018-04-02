Health bosses 'rack up millions in expenses' on taxpayer-funded credit cards

£5.8 million was spent by some 692 staff in the two years since March 2016. Credit: PA

Health bosses have racked up almost £6 million in expenses on taxpayer-funded credit cards in the past two years, according to a report. Among the purchases were stays at five-star hotels, a hired "smoothie bike" and go-karting trips, the Daily Mail reported. One chief even billed the taxpayer £562 for a private helicopter lesson but has now been told to repay the fee.

The findings were revealed through Freedom of Information requests which showed at least £5.8 million was spent by some 692 staff in the two years since March 2016, the paper said. The figures cover expenses accrued on "government procurement cards" across 11 of the largest health bodies and watchdogs. Public Health England chief executive Duncan Selbie said: "Our experts protect lives in the UK and overseas 24/7.

"Expenses for scientific research, sharing expertise and learning from global best practice are necessary for their work." Keith Conradi, head of the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch, will repay the fee claimed for his helicopter lesson, the branch confirmed. Alex Wild, research director at the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: "Procurement cards are supposed to be used as a cost-effective means of buying low-value goods and services, but time and time again they're used as a quick and easy way to rip off taxpayers for life's luxuries.

