Infant school children suffering mental ill health, teaching poll finds

Many infant school children are showing signs of mental health issues such as anxiety, panic attacks and depression, according to a poll of teachers.

In one case, a teacher described an eight-year-old pupil who climbed on the roof and said they wanted to kill themselves.

The poll, carried out by the NASUWT teaching union, suggests that the vast majority of school staff believe that they come into contact with pupils, of all ages, that are suffering from mental health problems.

The research also found that many teachers are aware of sexual harassment among students, and youngsters sharing sexual messages, photos and videos.

Overall, 96% of the more than 1,300 union members questioned said that they believe there are pupils that they come into contact with that are experiencing mental health issues.

Of these, around one in seven (14%) said that pupils experiencing these difficulties were aged between four and seven (infant school pupils), while over a quarter (27%) said they were aged seven to 11.

The age group that teachers were most likely to say were affected by mental health issues were those age 11 to 16 (68%).

Some 1% said that children under four were affected.