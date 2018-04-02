Retail staff in firing line as more than 21,000 jobs lost so far this year

Retail workers have borne the brunt of the pain. Credit: PA

A staggering 21,000 jobs have been axed in the first three months of the year as retail store closures, company restructurings and Carillion's collapse resulted in a bleak quarter. It is estimated that approximately 21,413 staff have been made redundant or seen their role put under threat, with the bulk of them working for well known high street chains. Since January Toys R Us and Maplin have filed for administration, while fashion retailers such as New Look and Select have embarked on a radical store closure programmes. Only last week, Bargain Booze owner Conviviality said it plans to call in administrators within the next 10 days, putting 2,600 jobs at risk.

The casual dining sector has also been feeling the pressure, with Prezzo, Byron and Jamie's Italian all shutting restaurants and culling hundreds of jobs. Retailers have been hammered by Brexit-fuelled inflation, soaring business rates and falling consumer confidence, but experts also point to structural changes in the sector. Duncan Brewer, partner at consultancy Oliver Wyman, said: "What we're seeing play out is a mixture of different things. "Cost is one of the biggest pressures out there. "The devaluation of sterling, increased labour costs and business rates will be having an effect. "The high cost operating model businesses that are not offering customers what they want are being squeezed by better quality, or lower-cost rivals that are. "We're also seeing a move towards improvements in productivity, with some businesses positioning themselves for the future, which will leave others less able to compete."

Tesco cut 1,700 shop floor jobs as it faces competitive pressures from discount rivals, top-end retailers and online sales. Credit: PA

Supermarket giants have also made severe cuts to shop floor staff, with Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Tesco axing 5,200 roles between them. Mr Brewer added that the sector's future prospects are dependent on consumer confidence, which has tanked since the Brexit vote. Elsewhere, the collapse of the construction company Carillion has so far resulted in over 1,700 job losses, with more pain expected. British Gas owner Centrica has recently announced it will cutting more than 4,000 roles over the next three years under a ramped-up efficiency programme.

Colman's mustard owners Unilever axed 113 jobs in Norwich. Credit: PA