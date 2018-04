Wet and windy weather will affect many areas today.

There will be some heavy outbreaks of rain in places, with snow across the hills of northern England and southern Scotland.

Northern Scotland will be brighter with scattered wintry showers, and brighter, showery weather will gradually develop across southern England and Wales.

Temperatures will struggle to 5 Celsius (41F) in the north but could reach 13 or 14 degrees in the south.