- ITV Report
-
South African anti-apartheid campaigner and former wife of Nelson Mandela, Winnie Mandela dies at 81
- Video report by ITV News Africa Correspondent John Ray
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the anti-apartheid campaigner, has died.
In a statement, the 81-year-old's family said that she died in hospital on Monday afternoon surrounded by "family and loved ones", following a long illness.
Ms Madikizela-Mandela, who met Nelson Mandela at the age of 22 in 1957, was married to the former South African president for 38 years, from 1958 until their divorce in 1996 - although the pair separated in 1992.
Nelson Mandela was imprisoned on Robben Island for the 27 years of the pair's 38-year marriage, and throughout his incarceration, Ms Madikizela-Mandela campaigned for his release and the rights of South Africa's suppressed black majority.
The family statement continued that the former first lady of South Africa was "one of the greatest icons of the struggle against apartheid, she fought valiantly against the apartheid state and sacrificed her whole life for the freedom of her country...
"She kept the memory of her imprisoned husband Nelson Mandela alive during his years on Robben Island and helped give the struggle for justice in South Africa one its most recognisable faces.
"She dedicated most of her adult life to the cause of the people and for this was known far and wide as the Mother Of The Nation.
"This was in recognition of the fearless and uncompromising stand she took against the might of the apartheid regime.
"She was really a colossus who strove for South African political landscape."
The family continued that they were "deeply grateful for the gift of her life, and even as our hearts break at her passing we urge all those who loved her to celebrate this most remarkable South African woman".
Born Nomzamo Winifred Zanyiwe Madikizela on September 26, 1936, Ms Madkizela-Mandela was a member of South Africa's ruling ANC party's governing body.
Ms Madikizela-Mandela held several government positions during her life and headed the African National Congress' (ANC) Women's League.
As a prominent anti-apartheid campaigner, Ms Madikizela-Mandela was regularly detained by the South African government.
During her husband's incarceration, Ms Madikizela-Mandela faced her own ordeals, she was tortured, held in solitary confinement for more than a year, subjected to house arrest, kept under surveillance, and banished to the remote town of Brandfort.
However, Ms Madikizela-Mandela was also an advocate of violent resistance and the practice known as necklacing - of killing suspected traitors with burning tyres.
The activist was accused of ordering the murder of 14-year-old Stompie Moeketsi, and although she stayed out of jail, in 1991 she was convicted of kidnap. One of Ms Madikizela-Mandela's bodyguards was convicted of the teenager's murder.
Only years later, at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1997, did Ms Madikizela-Mandela accept any fault, telling the hearing: "It is true, things went horribly wrong. For that, I am deeply sorry."
However, as she entered the later stages of her life, Ms Madikizela-Mandela appeared to have no regrets.
Speaking exclusively to ITV News following her former husband's death in 2013, Ms Madikizela-Mandela said: "You wouldn't have the liberation South Africa has today if I hadn't done that.I would do that 100 times more."
Following the announcement of her death, many took to social media to pay tribute to Ms Madikizela-Mandela.
The ANC party in South Africa's Parliament said a "struggle icon has fallen".
While the mayor of Johannesburg said she had "served our nation with distinction".
American civil rights activist, Reverend Jesse Jackson, called Ms Madikizela-Mandela the "face of hope and courage".
While the Archbishop of York also paid tribute to the activist.