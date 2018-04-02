South African anti-apartheid campaigner and former wife of Nelson Mandela, Winnie Mandela dies at 81

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the anti-apartheid campaigner, has died.

In a statement, the 81-year-old's family said that she died in hospital on Monday afternoon surrounded by "family and loved ones", following a long illness.

Ms Madikizela-Mandela, who met Nelson Mandela at the age of 22 in 1957, was married to the former South African president for 38 years, from 1958 until their divorce in 1996 - although the pair separated in 1992.

Nelson Mandela was imprisoned on Robben Island for the 27 years of the pair's 38-year marriage, and throughout his incarceration, Ms Madikizela-Mandela campaigned for his release and the rights of South Africa's suppressed black majority.

The family statement continued that the former first lady of South Africa was "one of the greatest icons of the struggle against apartheid, she fought valiantly against the apartheid state and sacrificed her whole life for the freedom of her country...

"She kept the memory of her imprisoned husband Nelson Mandela alive during his years on Robben Island and helped give the struggle for justice in South Africa one its most recognisable faces.

"She dedicated most of her adult life to the cause of the people and for this was known far and wide as the Mother Of The Nation.

"This was in recognition of the fearless and uncompromising stand she took against the might of the apartheid regime.

"She was really a colossus who strove for South African political landscape."

The family continued that they were "deeply grateful for the gift of her life, and even as our hearts break at her passing we urge all those who loved her to celebrate this most remarkable South African woman".