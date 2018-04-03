- ITV Report
Alistair Brownlee 'over the moon' to be England flag bearer at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games
Triathlete Alistair Brownlee says he is "over the moon" to be England's flag bearer for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
Brownlee told ITV News he was "very proud" to be selected ahead of the tournament, which begins on Wednesday.
But the 29-year-old joked he was unsure whether brother and rival Jonny, 27, had voted for him.
"He wouldn't say. He was being very coy about it, but I hope so," Brownlee said.
Brownlee, a double Olympic champion, is aiming to defend his Commonwealth titles in the individual and mixed relays which he won at Glasgow 2014.
But he has battled to be fit for this year's Games after struggling with a hip injury.
"It hasn't been a plain sailing build-up at all, but I've had a lot of confidence in the last few weeks and I've done all I can to get here," he told ITV News.
"I'm happy with where I'm at and I'm going to stand on that start line and do what I always do which is give it my all."
Swimmer Jazz Carlin said she was "so excited" to have been selected as Wales's flag bearer.
The 27-year-old said the occasion would likely be one of her "proudest moments" in sport.
She told ITV News: "It's just a bit surreal really, but I am so excited to lead the team out and be in my fourth Commonwealth Games."
Northern Ireland's Caroline O’Hanlon will be mixing flag bearer duties with her role as captain of the Netball squad in what is her second Commonwealth Games following Glasgow 2014.
She said: "I was shocked to be selected from what is a fantastic group of athletes.
"It is a real privilege to join with some of the world’s leading athletes in a celebration of sport.
"The next couple of weeks will see some great competition and I look forward to a successful Games for TeamNI."