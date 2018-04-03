Alistair Brownlee 'over the moon' to be England flag bearer at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Triathlete Alistair Brownlee says he is "over the moon" to be England's flag bearer for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Brownlee told ITV News he was "very proud" to be selected ahead of the tournament, which begins on Wednesday. But the 29-year-old joked he was unsure whether brother and rival Jonny, 27, had voted for him. "He wouldn't say. He was being very coy about it, but I hope so," Brownlee said.

The Brownlees are both highly-successful triathletes. Credit: PA

Brownlee, a double Olympic champion, is aiming to defend his Commonwealth titles in the individual and mixed relays which he won at Glasgow 2014. But he has battled to be fit for this year's Games after struggling with a hip injury. "It hasn't been a plain sailing build-up at all, but I've had a lot of confidence in the last few weeks and I've done all I can to get here," he told ITV News. "I'm happy with where I'm at and I'm going to stand on that start line and do what I always do which is give it my all."