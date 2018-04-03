Around half of all European flights face delays after computer failure

Around half of all flights in Europe could be delayed due to a fault with an air traffic management system.

The European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation, commonly known as Eurocontrol, warned that around 15,000 flights may be disrupted after it suffered a computer failure.

The issue affected a system that controls air traffic by analysing demand and capacity.

Flight plans submitted to Eurocontrol before 11.26am were lost and airlines were asked to resubmit the information.

A spokesman for the organisation, which has 41 member states including the UK, said: "We are very sorry about all the disruption and are working hard to get operations back to normal.