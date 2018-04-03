Child dies and another taken to hospital after meningitis outbreak at nursery

A child has died and another has been taken to hospital after an outbreak of meningitis at a nursery in Lancashire.

Three-year-old Hector Kirkham, from Lancaster, was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on March 27 after contracting meningococcal septicaemia, but died later that day.

Another child from the same nursery, Little Learners in Galgate, was taken to hospital with the disease but has since been discharged.

Public Health England (PHE) has written to parents of other children at the nursery to remind them of "the signs and symptoms of meningococcal infection," which can include fever, headaches, vomiting and cold hands and feet.

"Hector's symptoms of sickness and a temperature only presented 12 hours before we sadly lost the love of our lives," Hector's mother Charlotte and father Lee said in a statement.

In the statement, Hector's parents described him as a "gorgeous, cheeky, happy boy".