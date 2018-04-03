- ITV Report
Circus elephant killed in Spain road crash
A circus elephant has died and at least two others have been injured in a road crash in Spain.
The truck, transporting the animals, overturned on a motorway in the South Eastern region of Albacete.
Handlers led two of the elephants to safety while one was lifted out using a crane.
The cause of the accident, which closed the motorway for two and a half hours, is still unknown.
According to local media reports, Spain's Association of United Circuses say the truck was authorised to carry the animals.