Dutch lawyer handed jail term in first sentence stemming from Trump and Russia investigation

A lawyer who lied to officials investigating alleged links between Donald Trump's election campaign team and Russia has been sent to jail as he became the first person to be sentenced in connection with the probe.

Dutch national Alex van der Zwaan, who previously worked with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, was sentenced to serve 30 days and also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine at a court hearing in Washington.

He was convicted for lying to federal agents over his contacts with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates and an individual who is said to have ties to Russian intelligence.

District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said van der Zwaan must serve prison time to reflect the seriousness of his actions - and that it would not be enough to allow him to "write a check and walk away".

"These were not mistakes. These were lies," she told him.