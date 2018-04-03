Footprints belonging to T. rex's 'older cousin' discovered on the Isle of Skye

A 170 million-year-old footprint. Credit: PA

Hikers have unknowingly been walking in the footsteps of Tyrannosaurus rex's "older cousins" as dozens of newly discovered giant dinosaur footprints were found on the Isle of Skye. The island which is popular with tourists and famous for its dramatic landscapes has revealed it once played host to a different set of visitors 170 million-years ago. Scientists hope the latest find will help shed light on the Jurassic reptiles' evolution.

Did we know dinosaurs were on the island?

These are the second set of dinosaur footprints found on Skye, with the first being discovered in 2015, although the latest discoveries were made in older rocks in a muddy lagoon. Scientists working on the site say the unearthed fossils are an exciting find which could give us clues to what life was like millions of years ago. Dr Steve Brusatte, from the University of Edinburgh's School of GeoSciences, who led the field team, said: "The more we look on the Isle of Skye, the more dinosaur footprints we find."

How significant is the find?

The find is considered to be globally important as it is rare evidence of the Middle Jurassic period, from which few fossil sites have been found around the world. Paige dePolo, who led the study, conducted the research while an inaugural student in the university's research Master's degree programme in palaeontology and geobiology. Ms DePolo said: "It was found in rocks that were slightly older than those previously found at Duntulm on the island and demonstrates the presence of sauropods in this part of the world through a longer timescale than previously known. "This site is a useful building block for us to continue fleshing out a picture of what dinosaurs were like on Skye in the Middle Jurassic."

What kind of dinosaurs were they?

Most of the prints were made by creatures called theropods - which stood up to two metres tall - and by similarly sized long-necked sauropods. "This new site records two different types of dinosaurs - long-necked cousins of Brontosaurus and sharp-toothed cousins of T. rex - hanging around a shallow lagoon, back when Scotland was much warmer and dinosaurs were beginning their march to global dominance," says Dr Brusatte. The largest of the embed marks are 70cm across, left by a sauropod, while the largest theropod track was around 50cm across. Analysis of the clearest prints - including the overall shape of the track outline, the shape and orientation of the toes, and the presence of claws - enabled scientists to determine they belonged to sauropods and theropods.

How were they discovered?

