Four members of British family die in Florida car crash

Four people from the same Bristol family have died after a car crash in Titusville, Florida, officials have said.

The four adult family members were killed after their rental car apparently drove into the path of a pickup truck while attempting a U-turn, the Titusville Police Department said.

"The heavy-duty truck violently impacted the passenger side of the small sedan," the force said.

"All four occupants of the sedan were pronounced deceased at the scene by arriving medical personnel."

It said that driver Adam P Stephenson, 30, was killed along with Maryanne Stephenson, 29; Brian Stephenson, 66; and Sheralyn T. Stephenson, 56.