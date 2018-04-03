- ITV Report
-
Further rain and hill snow across the north, drier and brighter across the south
Today: Mainly dry, bright and breezy in the south, although there will be the risk of catching a heavy shower. Generally cloudy further north, with outbreaks of rain for many, but bringing some snow, mainly across the hills in Scotland.
Tonight: Further hill snow in Scotland, with bands of rain and showers moving north across England and Wales. A mild night in the south, but cold in the north with a frost possible.