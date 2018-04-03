'Active shooter' at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California

YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California. Credit: AP

Police have confirmed they are responding to an "active shooter" at YouTube's headquarters in California. Several YouTube employees reported there was a gunman inside the media giant's building in San Bruno, just south of San Francisco. YouTube Product Manager Vadim Lavrusik said he barricaded himself inside a room after he heard shots and saw employees fleeing. He later added that he had been safely evacuated.

Dan Afergan @danafergan Follow Active shooter at @youtube. Becky and I are safe

The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms confirmed that officials were responding to an "active shooter" at YouTube. Police have warned people to stay away from the area. Footage taken by local news organisations showed people being led out with their hands above their head.

ATF HQ @ATFHQ Follow The ATF San Francisco Field Division is responding to a reported shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Cal… https://t.co/lbEQTf1oJL