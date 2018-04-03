- ITV Report
'Active shooter' at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California
Police have confirmed they are responding to an "active shooter" at YouTube's headquarters in California.
Several YouTube employees reported there was a gunman inside the media giant's building in San Bruno, just south of San Francisco.
YouTube Product Manager Vadim Lavrusik said he barricaded himself inside a room after he heard shots and saw employees fleeing.
He later added that he had been safely evacuated.
The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms confirmed that officials were responding to an "active shooter" at YouTube.
Police have warned people to stay away from the area.
Footage taken by local news organisations showed people being led out with their hands above their head.
Those taken out of the building were being individually patted down before they were allowed to leave.
Dozens of police cares, fire trucks and ambulances have arrived at the scene.
NBC News said that the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital confirmed it had received a number of patients in connection with the incident, though it could not give an exact number or details of the injuries.
Others working in the area said nearby offices had also been put on lockdown.
Google, which owns You Tube, said in a Tweet that it was "coordinating with authorities" and will provide more information "as it becomes available".