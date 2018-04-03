Jeremy Corbyn in fresh row with Jewish community over meeting with 'radical left' group Jewdas

Jeremy Corbyn is facing fresh controversy of the anti-Semitism issue. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has been thrown into fresh controversy with Labour's Jewish community after meeting with a radical left-wing group. His attendance is likely to heighten antagonism as the Labour leader seeks to appease fears of alleged anti-Semitism within the party. In recent weeks the party has turned on itself over the issue, resulting in a protest outside of Parliament.

So who exactly has Jeremy Corbyn been meeting with?

The Guido Fawkes website first reported that Mr Corbyn had met with Jewdas, a left-wing Jewish group describing itself as "radical". On its website, Jewdas states that its members meet once a month to read "radical, Jewish, queer and feminist" books. A spokesman for Mr Corbyn confirmed that the Labour leader had attended the event on Easter Monday to mark the ritual feast of Seder. He attended in a personal rather than a professional capacity, the spokesman stressed.

But why is the group controversial?

His attendance is a particularly sensitive issue because of the ongoing allegations of anti-Semitism which the Labour Party finds itself at the centre of. Jewdas been critical of more mainstream Jewish organisations which have called out Mr Corbyn over his handling of the matter. It has accused people of playing up Labour's anti-Semitism problem and linked the allegations to party politics. Last week, Jewdas said the Jewish Board of Deputies, Jewish Leadership Council and Jewish Labour Movement were "playing a dangerous game with people's lives". It also claimed allegations of anti-Semitism are "the work of cynical manipulations by people whose express loyalty is to the Conservative Party and the right wing of the Labour Party".

Where has the latest criticism come from then?

A number of Labour MPs and figures in the party have questioned Mr Corbyn's association with Jewdas. The Campaign Against Antisemitism described his actions as "a very clear two fingered salute at mainstream British Jewry". Campaign chairman Gideon Falter said: "Given the anti-Semitism crisis engulfing the Labour Party, there is absolutely no way that Mr Corbyn can claim that this too was an oversight. "It is hard to imagine how this duplicitous man can claim to be remedying anti-Semitism within the Labour Party. The party must consider the message that is sent to British Jews and other minorities by him remaining as leader." Labour MPs John Woodcock and Angela Smith were also among Mr Corbyn's detractors.

angela smith @angelasmithmp Follow Corbyn’s attendance at the Jewdas seber reads as a blatant dismissal of the case made for tackling anti-Semitism in Labour. #EnoughisEnough

Has anybody jumped in to support him?

Jon Lansman, chief of left-wing group Momentum, was among those to defend Mr Corbyn. He said that there was nothing "not wise" about the Labour leader attending a meal with constituents who happened to be celebrating the Passover. "This is not a problem and I think some of the Labour MPs who are suggesting that it is are really doing this to undermine Jeremy," he said. "It's not something I think they should be getting involved in." Comedian David Baddiel, who has been prominent in the anti-Semitism debate, rejected suggestions that Jewdas was "despised" by other Jewish groups. "No it isn't," he said. "They are just Jews who disagree with other Jews. Which means: Jews... To make out that it's somehow anti-Semitic for him to spend Seder with them just because they're far left is balls." Writer David Schneider was more clear in his support, tweeting: ""Boo! Corbyn needs to get out and meets some Jews!" (Corbyn spends Passover with some Jews at Jewdas) "Boo! Not those Jews!""

Why has this latest development come at such a bad time?

