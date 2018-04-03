Keep your umbrella to hand, a risk of heavy thundery downpours tomorrow

Tonight: Further rain & hill snow in Scotland, snow falling to lower levels in places but not settling, with bands of rain and showers moving north across England and Wales. A mild night in the south, but cold in the north with a frost possible.

Tomorrow: Rain and hill snow for much of Scotland, snow likely to edge into parts of northern England across the Pennines later. Elsewhere bright spells and heavy showers. The showers will be slow-moving with hail and thunder.