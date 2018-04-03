Thirteen-year-old boy rescued after being swept into Los Angeles sewer system

At one moment, Jesse Hernandez was enjoying a family picnic on Easter Sunday. The next - he was missing inside Los Angeles’ sewer system.

While playing with his friends near a sewer entrance, he fell 8 metres into toxic water that can reach speeds of up to 15mph.

A huge rescue effort went into finding the teenager with more than 100 firefighters deployed to the area.

Specialists worked through the night – using cameras underground to detect if Jesse was nearby.

It led to a breakthrough after they found hand-prints on a sewage pipe. A sanitation team rushed to the area, opened a manhole and reeled Jesse to safety.

He was found nearly a mile away from where he first went missing.

Jesse told local media: "I was praying to God to help me and to not die… It was all quiet. You could just hear the water running through and you couldn't see anything.”

Brian Humphrey, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department said, "The odds of someone falling into such a pipe and surviving are slim. The odds were not in his favour, and many would call it miraculous."

"He has tremendous inner strength… It's obvious he's not a quitter."