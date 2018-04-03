'One stop shops' to speed up cancer diagnosis to be trialled across NHS

One stop shops for cancer screening is being trialled in England. Credit: PA

New 'one stop shops' to help speed up cancer diagnosis are being trialled across England for the first time. The initiative will allow GPs to refer patients to one health centre to undergo multiple tests for different cancers to speed up diagnosis. It comes as NHS England reported at least 500 cancellations of cancer operations over the winter period which cancer charities warned could impact on patients' survival.

Who will be referred to the 'one stop shops'?

GPs will be able to refer patients suffering from "vague" symptoms such as:

unexplained weight loss

abdominal pain or discomfort

fatigue

loss of appetite

sweating

general feeling of being unwell

These symptoms, alone or combined, can indicate a number of diseases including cancer. The initiative aims to ensure a quick diagnosis for people not exhibiting signs for a specific type of cancer, NHS England said.

How quickly will patients receive a diagnosis?

Some patients will be able to receive a definitive diagnosis or be given the all-clear on the same day. Others may require further tests but should be diagnosed within two weeks.

Where is the scheme being piloted?

The scheme, co-ordinated by NHS England, Cancer Research UK and MacMillan Cancer Support is being trialled in 10 areas:

Airedale General Hospital

Churchill Hospital

North Middlesex University Hospital

Queen's Hospital

Royal Free Hospital

Royal Oldham Hospital

Southend University Hospital

St James's University Hospital

University College London Hospital

University Hospital South Manchester

Why is early diagnosis important?

Early cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment can improve a patients chances of survival, experts say. Cally Palmer, national director for cancer at NHS England, said: "Early diagnosis is crucial to saving lives and providing peace of mind for patients, which is why we are driving forward plans to revolutionise our approach to cancer in this country. "These new one-stop shops represent a real step change in the way people with unclear symptoms are identified, diagnosed and treated." The initiative was launched as cancer charities warned that the cancellation of at least 500 cancer operations could impact on patients' survival.

530 The number of cancer operations cancelled across 41 NHS Trusts over winter.

What did the poll find?

A poll of 81 acute NHS trusts found that 43 had cancelled at least one cancer operation between December and February, according to a survey by the Health Service Journal (HSJ).

Why were operations cancelled?

Hospitals in England were told to delay pre-planned operations and routine out patient appointments throughout January due to winter pressure on the NHS. The HSJ said that this figure did include some diagnostic procedures such as biopsies. Doctors have warned that the 'winter crisis' in the NHS could extend into the summer. Macmillan Cancer Support's executive director of policy and impact Fran Woodard told HSJ: "Depending on the type of operation, a delay could mean that the cancer not only progresses in that time but that the chances of survival are also affected."

What does NHS England say?

