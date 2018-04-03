Labour claims 'spending on children's services has fallen by almost £1 billion since 2012'

Local authority spending on services for children and young people has fallen in real terms by almost £1 billion since 2012, Labour has claimed.

Analysis released by the party suggests that net expenditure fell from £7.9 billion in 2012 to 7.6 last year, a decrease of around £300,000.

This figure equates to a cash decline of £950 million when inflation is taken into account, according to Labour's calculations.

The figures were released as Jeremy Corbyn and shadow education secretary Angela Rayner visited Swindon to highlight the closure of all Sure Start centres in the town.

Labour is also launching a roadshow to consult on proposals for a National Education Service.