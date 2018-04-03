London shootings leave 17-year-old girl dead in Tottenham and 16-year-old boy fighting for his life

A 17-year-old girl has been shot dead in London shortly before another shooting in the capital which has left a 16-year-old boy fighting for his life.

The girl was found with a gunshot wound in Chalgrove Road near Northumberland Park station in Tottenham, north London.

Police were called at 9.35pm but she could not be saved.

Less than half an hour after the alarm was raised in Tottenham, police received reports of gunfire around three miles away in Walthamstow, east London.

The 16-year-old victim was found with gun shot wounds while a 15-year-old suffered knife wounds in Markhouse Road.